News

BMW Confirms New 2 Series Coupe Will Remain RWD and Offer Straight-Six Engine

By Zero2Turbo
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe pictured

BMW has launched the first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupe and although the styling was received with a bit of controversy, most BMW fans and customers were pretty bleak that the 2er had moved to a front-wheel-drive platform.

For those waiting for the regular Coupe variant of the new 2 Series, you will be glad to know that the Bavarians are indeed working on it and it will remain rear-wheel-drive.

Related Posts

BMW M2 Gran Coupe Rendered But Unlikely To Happen

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Is Official With M235i xDrive…

Not only will this successor be RWD but it will keep the straight-six engine choice alive as well.

“There will be a successor that will be on a rear-wheel-drive platform, so customers who want and need a new 2 Series coupe will find that in our line-up, as well as those who want a six-cylinder,” said BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe product manager, Gernot Stuhl.

If you are waiting for a new drop-top 2 Series, you will be a little disappointed to know that it is not happening. The sales of the convertible 2 Series weren’t doing too good and with so many models in the range these days, BMW decided to pull the plug on the project for the new generation.

You might also like
News

BMW M2 Gran Coupe Rendered But Unlikely To Happen

News

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Is Official With M235i xDrive Packing 225 kW

News

AC Schnitzer BMW M5 Competition Hits 300 km/h In 28 Seconds

News

Lumma Design Take BMW X7 A Little Over The Top

News

BMW M8 Competition Sprints To 100 km/h In 2.88 Seconds

News

BMW M8 Gran Coupé Competition Revealed

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us