BMW M Performace Parts Available For New X6 M and X5 M

By Zero2Turbo

Yesterday the Bavarians revealed their hot X6 M and X5 M variants and today we get the full range of BMW M Performance part offerings.

These additional body parts are made by hand carbon fibre and sealed with a clear finish for a greater visual impact.

You will find these parts almost everywhere, from the kidney grille up front to the rear diffuser, while the side sill inserts are also made from CFRP. For the X5 M, there is a slick-looking roof edge spoiler giving the car a more sporty profile.

Aside from the cosmetic parts you can add, there is also an option for M Performance brakes on the X6 M Competition, featuring bigger vented and perforated discs coupled to red calipers.

For more information, read the full press release here.

