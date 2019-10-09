BMW M8 Gran Coupé Competition Revealed

BMW M has entered the next phase of their model offensive with a brace of four-door high-performance sports cars; the M8 Gran Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe Competition.

Under the hood sits the high-revving 750Nm 4.4-litre V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developing 591 hp (441 kW) in non-Competition guise and 617 hp (460 kW) in the Competition variant. Cooling and oil supply systems have been designed for track use and there is a sports exhaust system with electronically controlled flaps to deliver a stirring engine soundtrack.

Thanks to this output, 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.3 seconds in the M8 Gran Coupe and 3.2 seconds in the Competition offering.

Like the standard 8 Series Gran Coupe, the M8 variants feature a sweeping roofline, muscular rear haunches and an integrated rear spoiler. It also looks longer because it is. The wheelbase is 200 millimetres longer than the two-door BMW M8 models and although we would usually prefer the two-door version, this may actually be better looking.

The next stop for the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November but I hear rumours that the brand new machine will be present at this years BMW M Festival at Kyalami this month. The first units are expected in Q1 of 2020 so not long now.

What will it cost when it arrives? We can expect something in the region of R3,1 million (for the Competition) since the M8 Competition Convertible starts at R3,089,4868.

What do you think of the BMW Individual colour Ametrin Metallic used for the launch car?