BMW Z4 M40i by Manhart Sounds Raucous and We Love It

Back in May, we saw the Manhart BMW Z4 M40i preview and now thanks to YouTuber Shmee150, we get a full look and more importantly a listen at the modified Bimmer.

This version wears the MHZ4 440 name, where 440 stands for the horsepower rating. The 3.0-litre B58 twin-turbo engine under the hood thanks to software and hardware upgrades churns out 440 hp (328 kW). Combined with “one of the craziest exhaust systems,” the roadster is “an absolute blast to drive on the Autobahns and countryside.”

Push play and let us know what you think about the exhaust sound in the comments below.