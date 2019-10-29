Extreme 800 Horsepower Gemballa Hypercar On The Way

German tuner Gemballa is best known for tuning Porsches but now they are building their own bespoke hypercar to compete with the likes of Porsche and McLaren.

The tuner has not given much information out but these two new renderings give us our first look at the upcoming hypercar which they are planning to reveal early next year in prototype form.

According to Gemballa, it will use “state-of-the-art drive and aero technology” which is crucial if they want to hit their 0 to 100 km/h target time of 2.5 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h sprint in just 6.5 seconds. Gemballa believes these targets will be achievable thanks to the car’s lightweight design and extensive use of carbon fibre.

Teasingly, Gemballa has hinted the car might go hybrid, or even have a stick-shift. “Initially, a version with a pure combustion engine is planned for a pure hypercar feeling,” says CEO Steffen Korbach.

“However, at least hybrid technology should be used in later models. We’re now concentrating on building one of the last pure sports cars, a modern classic with an outstanding appearance and performance. A pure car needs petrol and sound. Not all new trends are cool. Perhaps there will even be an option with a manual gearbox.”

There’s still a long way to go before the hypercar enters production, however, as Gemballa says the vehicle is still at a technical planning phase and is looking for investors. Production is planned for 2022.