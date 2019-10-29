Ferrari Reveal 488 GT3 EVO and 488 Challenge EVO

Two new Ferrari Race models have been unveiled this weekend at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali hosted at Mugello Circuit.

The 488 Challenge EVO is an updated version of the 488 Challenge, with a range of aerodynamic and chassis upgrades designed for use in the Italian brand’s own one-make racing series.

The aerodynamic revisions include a complete redesign of the front end with reprofiled radiator grilles, a new splitter, reworked canards and a U-shaped air intake which feeds air to the racer’s brakes. The manufacturer claims these upgrades alone offer a 30 per cent increase in aerodynamic efficiency over the current 488 Challenge.

Under the wing mirrors sits a new small spoiler to channel air towards the car’s intercooler intakes while at the back you will find a new bumper with vents behind the wheel arches and engine bay.

Inside you will find a new steering wheel inspired by the one fitted to the FXX-K EVO.

Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO

The new 488 GT3 EVO is also an update of their current 488 GT3 racer which competes in a variety of GT3 racing series, including the Blancpain GT Series and the International GT Open Championship.

Revisions include upgraded aerodynamics, a lighter chassis, an improved cabin and better reliability.

The wheelbase has been increased which Ferrari says reduces tyre wear and optimises tyre use. It’s also lighter than its predecessor: this means that more ballast is required to meet the minimum required FIA GT3 race-weight, lowering the centre of gravity while allowing teams and engineers to play with the car’s weight distribution to a greater extent.

Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO