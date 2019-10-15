NewsSouth Africa

First Volkswagen Golf 8 Variant In SA Will Apparently Be The GTI

By Zero2Turbo
2020 Golf GTI Rendering

Local publication CARmag recently spoke with a Volkswagen South Africa representative about the upcoming Golf 8 arriving in sunny South Africa.

Related Posts

Onboard Footage Of VW’s ID.R Big Gate Mountain Climb…

All-New Volkswagen Golf 8 Teased Ahead Of October 24 Reveal

The representative confirmed that the local offerings would include the 1.4 TSI, the all-new GTI and of course the range-topping Golf R. At this stage it seems that there are no plans to bring a diesel variant into the country which matches the local seventh-generation offerings.

When the new model will arrive is not exactly known yet but according to the publication, the first Golf 8 derivative to arrive in SA will be the much loved GTI.

Back in August, Volkswagen South Africa told CARmag that “the Golf 7 range will be available well into next year [2020]” so it seems we may have to wait a bit longer than other markets to get the 8th generation Golf.

Source CARmag
You might also like
News

Onboard Footage Of VW’s ID.R Big Gate Mountain Climb Is Nerve-Wracking

News

All-New Volkswagen Golf 8 Teased Ahead Of October 24 Reveal

News

Mountune Golf R Takes On Regular Golf R and Audi RS3 In Drag Race

News

Is BMW Busy With A VW Golf GTI Contender?

News

Volkswagen Could Make Sportier ID.3 R

News

Volkswagen Unveils All-Electric ID.3 With As Much As 550km Of Range

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us