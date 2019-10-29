News

Hyundai Veloster N Performance Concept Revealed for SEMA

By Zero2Turbo

The Hyundai Veloster N Performance Concept has been unveiled overnight ahead of its debut at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas next month and it won’t be out of place there.

It is decked out with some serious aftermarket performance parts, as well as a bunch of unique trim, including orange pinstripes and a spoiler with fangs.

Not only did they give it some cosmetic modifications but also some performance-enhancing changes. The suspension has been overhauled with H&R coil-overs and Daewon anti-roll bars while the brake system was upgraded too. It sports some OZ forged wheels measuring 19 inches in diameter, and come wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero Corza tyres. These stylish aftermarket wheels are topped off with bespoke “N” centre caps.

Power output remains the same (205 kW) but it sounds much better thanks to a Capriso cat-back exhaust system.

Inside you will find Sabelt carbon-fibre front seats adorned in leather and Alcantara, a red starter button and an aluminium gear knob. Similar to the exterior, the steering wheel, drive mode buttons, seats, and dash trim have all received orange accents.

The Veloster N Performance Concept is just a one-off, with upgrades that have “high potential for aftermarket availability.”

