NewsVideo

Is This Porsche Panamera ‘Lion’ Hunting A Nürburgring Record?

By Zero2Turbo

A few weeks ago we reported on a mystery Porsche Panamera prototype lapping the ‘Ring and now according to GTSpirit, this is a car created by a small internal project team and set to prove the racing potential of the Panamera – as a celebration of the model’s 10th anniversary.

The team dropped 250 kg from a Panamera Turbo by getting rid of the interior panels, electric massage seats and all the damping material. In went a new roll cage as well as a racing driver’s seat and a passenger seat taken from the 718 Cayman GT4.

Originally we reported that this Porsche Panamera variant internally called “Lion” would pack as much as 820 hp (611 kW) but if the new report is accurate, then the twin-turbo V8 will ‘only’ produce 750 hp (560 kW).

Related Posts

Limited-Run Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition…

Lamborghini Urus Shows Porsche 911 GT2 RS Who Is Boss On A…

The Panamera Lion reportedly lapped the infamous circuit in 7 min and 11 seconds which means they missed their target* by just 1 second but means it is a whopping 27 seconds quicker than the series production model.

*We are assuming the number plate on the prototype suggests their target time.

You might also like
News

Limited-Run Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition Revealed

Video

Lamborghini Urus Shows Porsche 911 GT2 RS Who Is Boss On A Wet Nürburgring

News

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Revealed With Up To 563 HP (420 kW)

News

Electric Porsche Macan ‘Turbo S’ To Pack 700 HP (520 kW)

Crash

1,800 HP Porsche Hits 365 km/h On Runway But Can’t Stop In Time

News

Porsche 935 vs AMG GT R Pro vs 720S Spider Drag Race At Night

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us