Lamborghini Urus Shows Porsche 911 GT2 RS Who Is Boss On A Wet Nürburgring

Power means nothing if you can’t use it and that pretty much sums up the situation seen in the video below.

The driver of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS goes by the name Sebastian Vittel on YouTube and as you can see in the video, he certainly has some skill (and some cojones). Driving the “widowmaker” on a dry ‘Ring is testing enough but in these drenched conditions, you better have your wits about you.

We need to remember that the Lamborghini Urus is a 2.5-ton high-riding SUV so it makes light work of the standing water on the track. It also has a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with 650 horses driving all four wheels, whereas the GT2 RS sends its 691 horses purely to the rear. In ideal conditions with a fearless driver, the Porsche can lap the ‘Ring in under seven minutes.

In the rain, it’s a different story.

For those interested, the man behind the wheel of the Urus was none other than Powerslidelover.