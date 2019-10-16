News

Limited-Run Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition Revealed

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche recently took the covers off a new limited-run Cayman GT4 at the Hockenheimring during the opening of a new Experience Centre.

It marks the 15th anniversary of the brand’s customer and club sport race series, Porsche Sports Cup Germany. Unfortunately for us in South Africa, it will only go on sale in Germany.

You have the choice between black or white but the Guards Red details are compulsory so to speak as they pay homage to Porsche’s motorsport heritage. The number 15 is integrated into the side stripe, referencing the anniversary celebration, whilst the 20-inch black wheels also feature a Guards Red rim flange, and the same colour makes an appearance on the wing struts.

Inside you will notice the driver’s seat receives a contrasting red Alcantara panel, matching the red stitching and 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel. ‘718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition’ is engraved into the door sill, and the centre console armrest is branded ‘Porsche 15 Jahre Sports Cup Deutschland’.

Performance remains unchanged so the naturally aspirated 4-litre flat-six puts out a very useful 414 horsepower (309 kW) and 419 Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

