Lumma Design Take BMW X7 A Little Over The Top

By Zero2Turbo

German tuners, Lumma Design, is well known for coming up with dramatic body kits for SUV’s and crossovers from many brands and their latest project is the big daddy from the BMW X lineup, the new X7.

The X7 is rather imposing in stock form due to its sheer size but Lumma Design has managed to take it to a whole new level.

It features an additional 50 mm of width on either side, larger front splitters and vents, a rear roof spoiler and numerous additional aerodynamic tweaks. It has been called the Lumma Design CLR X7 and it certainly cranks up the drama and presence.

You are also offered 23-inch aluminium wheels designed by Lumma, a new exhaust with four 100mm stainless steel pipes which will provide the soundtrack for a tune that will give the X7 M50i approximately 680 hp (507 kW) together with a lifted top speed limiter.

Inside your wish is their command and is adapted to each and every client’s personal preference.

