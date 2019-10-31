NewsZero2Turbo

Manual Now Available For Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S

Porsche is one of the few manufacturers keeping the purists as happy as they can and now you can add a good old manual transmission to your new 911 Carrera S or 911 Carrera 4S.

The new option has so far only been released to the US market*, where a Porsche spokesman said there is increased demand for manual models, as demonstrated by the success of the six-speed 991-gen GT3 range-topper.

Not only is Porsche making the manual transmission a no-cost option on both the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, but it’s also adding the Sport Chrono package to each seven-speed car at no additional charge. The package adds dynamic engine mounts, a sport mode for the Porsche Stability Management system, an automatic rev-matching system, and a mode knob on the steering wheel.

The manual 911 will also come with a mechanical limited-slip differential and Porsche Torque Vectoring, rather than the electronic limited-slip diff on PDK-equipped cars.

*We have reached out to Porsche South Africa to find out if and or when it will be offered in South Africa.

