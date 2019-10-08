Mountune Golf R Takes On Regular Golf R and Audi RS3 In Drag Race

A while back we mentioned news of a Mountune power upgrade offering for the Golf R which is a collaboration between US wheel manufacturer fifteen52 dubbed Mountune52.

Basically it combines Mountune’s tuning expertise with the design flair of fifteen52, with a host of powertrain, chassis and style products planned for VAG cars coming this year.

Their focus has firstly gone to the Volkswagen Golf GTI and R with their offering including a complete induction system and stage 1 tune. The R receives a 60 hp (45 kW) power boost and a 106 Nm increase in torque, bringing its 0 to 100 km/h time down from 4.6s to a quoted 3.7s.

As you will see in the video, the Mountune52 Golf R was able to hold its own against the Audi RS3 throughout the entire drag race.

Push play, and enjoy another entertaining clip from CarWow.