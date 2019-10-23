News

Nissan Commit to GT-R and 370Z Successors

By Zero2Turbo

Nissan product planning boss Ivan Espinosa confirmed at the Tokyo Motor Show that they were plotting successors to the 370Z and GT-R.

The two cars “were at the heart of Nissan, and we are actively looking at and working on them” he said.

He did not dig into specifics but did mention that “we can expect something soon” on both models. Both models are long overdue a replacement as they have been on sale for a decade or more but don’t get too excited as the successors may not be what you want.

Espinosa said he was open to conversations to collaborate with other manufacturers and that they have constantly been discussing the option of the sports cars going electric.

Speaking separately at the show, Nissan’s Senior Vice-President for Design, Alfonso Albaisa, said that the firm would never abandon its Z car heritage.

Source Autocar
