Pagani Huayra Roadster Owner Drives 4,725 km in 3 Days

Generally speaking, owners of cars such as a Pagani Huayra Roadster will not put much mileage on their multi-million dollar machines but Pagani themselves actually like to see the cars being used regularly.

The owner of this Huayra Roadster clearly is not phased about racking up miles as he just drove coast-to-coast in the United States in 3 days. The drive started on the west coast in California and ended in Folly Beach, in South Carolina with a total distance driven of 2,936 miles (4,725 km).

Without assuming too much, this is likely more mileage than many Huayra’s will be driven in their entire lifetime.

For more pictures, check out the owners’ profile 1slocrx and pagani_ty on Instagram.

Comments
