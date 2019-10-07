Porsche 935 vs AMG GT R Pro vs 720S Spider Drag Race At Night

The crew from Top Gear are busy filming their 2019 Top Gear Performance Car Of The Year which means they get their hands on some of the best cars money can buy.

For this race the menacing Porsche 935 lines up next to the ridiculously rapid McLaren 720S Spider with the last challenger being the current-most-track-focused Mercedes-AMG, the GT R Pro.

Needless to say, the limited Porsche 935 is the most expensive car there but it has drastic aero for cornering as fast as possible.

Who will win? The race car, or one of the two production cars? Just push play and enjoy!