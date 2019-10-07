NewsVideo

Porsche 935 vs AMG GT R Pro vs 720S Spider Drag Race At Night

By Zero2Turbo

The crew from Top Gear are busy filming their 2019 Top Gear Performance Car Of The Year which means they get their hands on some of the best cars money can buy.

For this race the menacing Porsche 935 lines up next to the ridiculously rapid McLaren 720S Spider with the last challenger being the current-most-track-focused Mercedes-AMG, the GT R Pro.

Related Posts

Porsche Used Taycan Turbo Not Turbo S For ‘Ring Lap

TechArt Upgrade New Porsche 911 With Some Gold Wheels and…

Needless to say, the limited Porsche 935 is the most expensive car there but it has drastic aero for cornering as fast as possible.

Who will win? The race car, or one of the two production cars? Just push play and enjoy!

You might also like
News

Porsche Used Taycan Turbo Not Turbo S For ‘Ring Lap

News

TechArt Upgrade New Porsche 911 With Some Gold Wheels and Wild Wing

News

McLaren BC-03 Hypercar Leaked

News

McLaren Not Interested In Nürburgring Records

News

Next Mercedes-AMG S-Class and C-Class Will Be Plug-In Hybrids

News

Hennessey Performance Wants To Make The Porsche Taycan “Roll A Little…

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us