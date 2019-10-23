News

Range Rover Will Enter EV Game With “Medium SUV”

By Zero2Turbo

We first mentioned a possible Road Rover from Land Rover and then last year JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) secured the trademark for the name.

Some rumours suggest it will be a wagon, some suggest it will be a luxury sedan but the latest report suggests it will be a fully electric SUV aiming for Audi and Porsche.

The publication Autocar believes this will be Land Rover’s “most road-focused model yet.” Though, it will maintain key Land Rover qualities, like the ability to travel off road and all-wheel drive. Company documents say it will be a “medium SUV,” meaning it will compete directly with the upcoming Macan EV and Audi E-Tron Sportback and should sit between the Evoque and Velar size-wise.

Nothing has been confirmed by the manufacturer themselves but they are working on a platform that will be used for the new Jaguar XJ and this electric vehicle.

Source Autocar
