Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Rendered

The highly-anticipated and long-awaited eighth generation of the Volkswagen Golf was revealed last week at a dedicated event organized in Wolfsburg.

Naturally, we are all wondering what the GTI will look like and thanks to digital artist X-Tomi Design, we have a very decent ‘preview’ with the usual array of subtle visual upgrades over a standard Golf.

The Golf 8 GTI will likely be the first to arrive on the scene next year followed by the slightly more track-orientated GTI TCR the diesel-powered GTD and then the might all-wheel-drive R.

For its eighth iteration, the model is expected to up the power ante furthermore as reports are suggesting the 2.0 TSI engine will be dialled to a little over 250 hp (186 kW).