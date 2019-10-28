News

Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Rendered

By Zero2Turbo

The highly-anticipated and long-awaited eighth generation of the Volkswagen Golf was revealed last week at a dedicated event organized in Wolfsburg.

Related Posts

New Golf GTI, GTI TCR and R Coming Next Year

First Volkswagen Golf 8 Variant In SA Will Apparently Be The…

Naturally, we are all wondering what the GTI will look like and thanks to digital artist X-Tomi Design, we have a very decent ‘preview’ with the usual array of subtle visual upgrades over a standard Golf.

The Golf 8 GTI will likely be the first to arrive on the scene next year followed by the slightly more track-orientated GTI TCR the diesel-powered GTD and then the might all-wheel-drive R.

For its eighth iteration, the model is expected to up the power ante furthermore as reports are suggesting the 2.0 TSI engine will be dialled to a little over 250 hp (186 kW).

You might also like
News

New Golf GTI, GTI TCR and R Coming Next Year

News

First Volkswagen Golf 8 Variant In SA Will Apparently Be The GTI

News

Onboard Footage Of VW’s ID.R Big Gate Mountain Climb Is Nerve-Wracking

News

All-New Volkswagen Golf 8 Teased Ahead Of October 24 Reveal

News

Mountune Golf R Takes On Regular Golf R and Audi RS3 In Drag Race

News

Is BMW Busy With A VW Golf GTI Contender?

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us