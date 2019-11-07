2020 Audi R8 LMS GT4 Looks Ready To Win

Yesterday the covers came off the new Audi R8 V10 RWD and now the cosmetic revisions are being applied to the LMS GT4 specification of the glorious R8.

This track-only beast uses around 60% of the components from the road car and has proven to be a massive success for private drivers around the world having secured 17 titles since its launch for the 2018 motorsport season.

In the GT4 variant, the 5.2-litre V10 is restricted to 488 hp (364 kW) to comply with regulations. In this new version, you can change the ABS and traction control by choosing from one of the eight different settings accessible by using the two rotary switches mounted on the steering wheel. The radical steering wheel found in the LMS GT2 variant has made its way across to the 2020 GT4.

Currently, there are 27 different series you can compete in with the R8 GT4 with most being full-season championships that take place in America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South Africa. It’s also eligible to compete in standalone events, such as the gruelling 24-hour races at the Nürburgring.

The Audi R8 LMS GT4 sends all the power to the rear wheels (much like the new R8 V10 RWD) through a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.