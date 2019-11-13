A to Z Guide To The Kyalami 9 Hour

The iconic Kyalami 9 Hour returns after 37 years to the legendary track in November with a host of not-to-be-missed satellite events that make this motorsport event of the year featuring top drivers from around the world as well as South Africa’s best speed masters. Check out this A – Z guide to get the most out of the family racing and music spectacular of the year.

A: Africa gets back on the map – action, asphalt, adrenaline, awesome activities, and more will satisfy fans of all ages at the South African motorsport event of the year, the final leg of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, returning to African soil after 37 long years.

B: Black Coffee will break out big beats on Saturday the 23rd of November as he launches his “Africa Is Not A Jungle” tour, together with adrenaline-fueled artists Transmicsoul, , Culoe De Song, Lemon & Herb, Jullian Gomes and Kid Fonque.

C: Cars – without them the drivers would be running the track on foot! The race will host 30 GT cars on the grid including the Audi R8, Bentley, BMW M6, Ferrari 458 & 488’s, Lamborghini Huracan, Aston Martin Vantage AMR, Porsche 911 & 997, Merc-AMG, Honda Acura NSX and the Nissan GT-R Nismo

D: Drivers carrying the South African flag are 23-year-old Suzuka champ Kelvin van der Linde, mean machine Gennaro Bonafede, BMW legend Sheldon van der Linde, championship winner Jordan Pepper driving for Bentley.

E: Entertainment abounds at this historic event, including Helicopter flips, Hot Laps, Go-karting and even the chance to participate in Pit Lane Walks, guaranteeing three days of adrenaline and fun for all.

F: Family is at the heart of this event – an opportunity to share one of South Africa’s most important sporting moments with fans of all ages. From go-karting to yummy food and music, there is something for all ages.

G: Gas? Fill it up please! An unbelievable 70,000 litres of 102 Octane fuel is being imported to feed these mean machines.

H: Hunger is not a problem; as you watch your favorite drivers zooming around the track there will be multiple food vendors providing mouth-watering meals to suit all tastes.

I: “Intercontinental” means that we are providing the fifth and final grueling test for these legendary drivers, after the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, the Suzuka 10 Hours, the California 8 Hours and the Total 24 Hours of Spa, putting South Africa back on the map for this glorious racing series. Last but definitely not least, this breath-taking rush for victory could define the final outcome.

J: Juniors of all ages are welcome at the event – if accompanied by an adult, under 16’s get free General Access and Fan Zone entry – there will be loads of outdoor attractions and entertainment for all the younger fans, including a dedicated Kid’s Zone.

K: Kyalami Circuit – the track measures 4,522 metres with 40 pit garages and is about 1532 metres above sea level. The anti – clockwise FIA graded circuit takes advantage of the naturally undulating landscape creating a challenging blend of sweeping, fast sections and tight, technical corners which makes Kyalami legendary.

L: Let the games begin! Two of South Africa’s most competitive and exciting racing series – the Falken Polo Cup and Motomart VW Challenge – will combine for two thrilling races, one late on Friday afternoon and the second on Saturday morning ahead of the 9 Hour blast off.

M: Music will be a fundamental part of the event. The line-up of artists is as follows: Friday 22 November, starting at 4pm – Sun El Musician (4pm), Mi Casa (5:15pm) and Prime Circle (6:30pm). Saturday 23 November, kicking off at 2:30pm – Shekhinah.

N: Nine Hours of precision and calculated risks by the drivers – this will be an astonishing athletic feat of endurance and stamina which is hard to imagine and not to be missed!

O: Old doesn’t mean out of fashion! In honour of the history of the Kyalami 9 Hour – which first atook place at the circuit in 1961 – classic and rare cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, including Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz and BMW, will be on display and take part in a circuit parade.

P: Parking is available on site on Friday and Saturday only at just R100 per car payable in cash at the gate (this option includes the chance to bring in gazebos, umbrellas and camping chairs onto the grounds). Other than Uber, Bolt and taxis (with the drop off and collection point being at the main entrance), there is also a “Park and Ride” option from Mall of Africa, the Gautrain will be running a regular Saturday service; for more details visit: https://kyalami9hour.com/

Q: Questions anyone? Join in the conversation on our social media platforms for more info: Facebook @Kyalami9hour and Instagram @Kyalami9hour.

R: Rules stipulate that no alcohol, glass, weapons, hubblys, braais, fires or flammable items, drones or drugs will be allowed on the grounds. This is in order to guarantee a peaceful and harmonious event for all attendees.

S: Spinning and burning rubber, the Soweto Drift 60 Minute Challenge, in support of the Soweto Drift Academy, will see six of South Africa’s finest car spinners push the famous BMW 325i to its limits. Crowd favourites Kayla, Bekzin, Veejaro, King Katra, Mathi Monaija and Wothi Malume will perform roll backs, tyre bouncing, side-to-sides and the target slide with the most daring spinner walking away with R10 000.

T: Tickets come in all shapes and sizes – including General Access, Trackside Zone, Fan Zone, and even Pit Lane Hospitality. Each category has several options meaning there is a price suited to every fan’s pocket. The “5 or More” offer gets 20% off for any purchase of 5 or more tickets. To peruse and choose the best ticket for you and your family visit the website: https://www.howler.co.za/events/kyalami-9-hour-2019-88a7/tickets

U: Unlike any other racing event in South Africa’s recent history, this spectacular show promises 9 hours of hair-raising endurance racing, with 90 international “dashing” drivers including our own home-grown champs going head to head for glory.

V: VIP is the name of the game! Let the world’s finest drivers sweat it out for glory as you sit and observe from your opulent 540 Club Hospitality Suite. Impress friends and colleagues with the all-inclusive pleasure fueled Suites – the hottest ticket with viewing decks, all meals included, limitless bars, a pit walk and the chance to meet Stefan Ratel, David Piper and some of the drivers.

W: Wheels for Africa – an unbelievable 4,000 Pirelli tyres will be brought in to keep the drivers at hyper-velocity and able to handle the breakneck straights and treacherous corners of the Kyalami circuit [This sounds like a little bit of stretch]

X: Xtraordinary in many ways, Kyalami, a word meaning “My Home” in Zulu, was inaugurated in November of 1961 and has since been the venue of choice for a great variety of races, particularly for drivers from the Northern hemisphere when harsh winter weather makes racing virtually impossible. The original circuit, which has since been renovated, hosted 18 rounds of the F1 World Championship from 1967 until 1985.

Y: You don’t want to be late for this one – gate opening and closing times are as follows: Thursday – 07:30am to 7:30pm, Friday – 07:00am to 08:00pm and Saturday – 07:00am to 11:00pm.

Z: Zoom to the Kyalami 9 Hour event and be part of history in the making!

*FULL DISCLOSURE: This is verbatim from the Press Release we received in our inbox*