ABT Audi SQ8 Dialled Up To 510 HP (380 kW)

The Audi SQ8 comes standard with 435 hp (324 kW) and 900 Nm of torque which is plenty get up and go for the average luxury crossover user but ABT have gifted the diesel SUV with some power upgrades and cosmetic tweaks.

The tuner is now offering a new engine control unit which accounts for an additional 75 hp over the standard model. The SQ8 TDI now produces 510 hp (380 kW) and sheds 0.2 seconds off the sprint time to hit 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

As you can see in the shots attached, ABT sprinkled their dust on the cosmetics with new front and rear skirt add ons together with a new rear spoiler and a set of quad tailpipes. To wrap up the offering, the whole car can sit 65mm lower thanks to an ABT level control module and a set of 22 or 23-inch rims will finish the whole package off nicely.