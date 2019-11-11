Almost New Ferrari FXX-K Headed for Auction

RM Sotheby’s will be holding their largest-ever international auction at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and headlining this event will be an ultra-rare uber-epic Ferrari FXX-K.

Getting your hands on one direct from Ferrari is not a simple process by any means. Cars like this are reserved for only the most devout Tifosi or “friends of the house,” those who have already owned a number of Ferrari vehicles beforehand. FXX-K ownership comes with its own gift bag of perks, most notably access to the Corse Clienti XX program which gives customers admission to Ferrari-sponsored track events.

This 2015 Rosso Corsa FXX-K with silver accents is pretty much identical to the launch car and with just 146 miles completed, you will pretty much be getting yourself a brand new car. It’s only been under the care of one owner and has never participated in an official Ferrari track day, meaning it’s still eligible for the Corse Clienti program. Ferrari will also happily convert it to Evo specification if desired, shedding more weight and snatching up even more downforce.

Only 40 of these track monsters were built so you can expect it to fetch a pretty penny and you would be right. The FXX-K is valued the highest ahead of the auction at an estimated $4.5 million (approx R67 million).