Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Pumped Up To 820 HP (611 kW)

Having driven the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera pretty recently, we can confidently say that the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 does not need any form of power increase but folks from Wheelsandmore clearly disagree.

When the DBS Superleggera leaves the factory in Gaydon, it produces 715 hp (533 kW) and a whopping 900 Nm of torque. This makes it one of the most powerful luxury grand tourers on the planet.

Wheelsandmore stepped in to offer an 820 hp (611 kW) variant for those looking to enter warp speed. The performance gain is achieved thanks to a chip tuning or an easy-to-install plug-and-play kit with an additional control unit.

As a result, the modified Aston Martin DBS Superleggera produces even more power than its main rival, the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

With all this new grunt, the British grand tourer needed some stylish shoes too such as the special set of 22-inch wheels seen in the included images.