BMW M Boss Finally Confirms Standalone M Model

Fast forward to 2021 and we should see an advanced halo BMW M model which will likely make use of some form of electrification.

While talking to Autocar at the Los Angeles Motor Show this week, BMW M Boss, Markus Flasch said, “I can think of doing standalone M-cars – I like the idea and I think we’re going to do something in this direction.”

“I don’t know… Well, I do know, but I’m not saying yet!” Flash said when asked if it could be an SUV.

While Flasch made no mention about this standalone model taking inspiration from the Vision M Next’s mid-engine layout, new BMW design boss Damagoj Dukec was very positive about the look and proportion of the concept making it through to production.

“BMW deserves to be ahead in terms of brand identity. What we did with the M Next, it’s a complete different approach in terms of communication and the artwork around the car” said Dukec.