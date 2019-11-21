BMW M8 Gran Coupé First Edition Shown in LA
As you should know by now, the LA Auto Show is currently underway and BMW decided to bring the M8 Gran Coupé First Edition to show to the world.
The limited-edition M8 Gran Coupe is painted in the stunning Aurora Diamant Green Metallic colour which was first featured on the Concept version of the M8 Gran Coupe.
BMW M will only produce 400 of the First Edition models with each receiving a numbered plaque.
Where you would see gloss black on the M8 Gran Coupé Competition you will find Gold Bronze on a first edition.
The interior is finished in BMW Individual Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino leather and features Individual Piano Black trim with a “First Edition 1/400” on the centre console door.
The 20-inch Forged M Star-Spoke wheels are also finished in Gold Bronze really completing the Concept look and feel.
Photos via Bimmerpost and BMWBlog