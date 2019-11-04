Brittany Force Breaks NHRA Top Fuel Drag Racing Record Hitting 544 km/h in 3.659 Seconds

NHRA Top Fuel drag racing is hugely entertaining to watch and this weekend proved to be the weekend that drag racing champion Brittany Force wrote her name in the history books by recording the fastest thousand-foot run in NHRA Top Fuel history.

Earlier this year Force became the first woman ever to qualify at the top of the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indiana and now she takes the crown as fastest Top Fuel driver in the world.

At this weekend’s Dodge NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas, Force completed a standard, 1,000-foot NHRA Top Fuel run in a mere 3.659 seconds, at 338.17 miles per hour (544 km/h).

This was fast enough to beat the 2017 speed record by Tony Schumacher which sat at 336.57 mph. Although this was immensely impressive, it was not quite fast enough to beat the quickest pass in the world of 3.628 seconds achieved by Clay Millican in February last year.

Force probably feels like Millican’s record is within her reach after grabbing a record held by NHRA Top Fuel’s most successful driver.