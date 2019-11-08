Electric Mercedes G-Class Confirmed

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the last car we can imagine going electric on us but it’s happening. Where are not sure when but it is going to happen.

Head of the digital transformation Sascha Pallenberg confirmed this on his Twitter account (see below), adding that “there will be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes G-Class.” The quote is attributed to none other than Daimler AG chief executive officer Ola Källenius, an advocate of electrification and a former member of the executive board for Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

#Daimler CEO Källenius: ”There will be a zero-emission #EV version of the #MercedesBenz G-Class. In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class" #AMWKongress #eMobility pic.twitter.com/tAS6tzpR3Y — Sascha Pallenberg 潘賞世 (@sascha_p) November 7, 2019

The G-Class is already one of the most expensive models in Mercedes’ vast lineup and it goes without saying the EV derivative will be even pricier.