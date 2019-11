Safe to say it has been a wild week of wild cars in South Africa.

First, some Bugatti’s arrived in Cape Town then the next day a whole host of McLaren’s from the States arrived including two P1’s. Those are certainly highlights but other mentions include a BMW V12 LeMans Tribute replica, Ferrari F40, Rosso Mugello Ferrari 488 Pista and this awesome McLaren P1 seen in Hermanus.