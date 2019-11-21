News

Hyundai Confirm Mid-Engine Sports Car In The Works

By Zero2Turbo

Hyundai brought a new RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car Prototype to the Los Angeles Auto Show and now it has been confirmed that a production version of it would be the halo vehicle for the company’s N performance division.

In an interview with Car and Driver, a company spokesman said “Biermann doesn’t do these things [concepts] just for kicks,” in reference to the company’s R&D boss, Albert Biermann.

The publication continued to say it will stay true to the RM19 but will be toned down a fair bit. This is simply to make the mid-engined sports car more feasible for a production model.

Source Car and Driver
