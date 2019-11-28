Land Rover South Africa Offer Limited Edition Range Rover Sport “from the Dark Side”

The local arm for Land Rover has decided to offer us a limited run of 24 Range Rover Sports with carefully selected options to offer “some serious visual punch”.

The 5.0 V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamics Range Rover sports the Black Pack which gives your SUV some black lettering on the bonnet and tailgate as well as a gloss black accents including the grille mesh and bonnet vents. The 22″ alloys are not left out and are too finished in gloss black.

Inside you will find a headliner wrapped in Ebony Morzine trim with seats upholstered in Ebony Winsor Leather. Front seats are heated and cooled, and rear-seat passengers can enjoy entertainment on a pair of 8″ display screens.

Fuji White, Indus Silver or Firenze Red can be selected for your exterior colour.

The limited edition is priced from R1,992,500 including Land Rover’s standard 5-year/100 000km maintenance plan and warranty.