Thanks to the crew from Road&Track we came across this video of a Mercedes-Benz SLK kitted out to compete in hill climbs around Europe.

Thanks to the naturally-aspirated Judd V-8 engine, it sounds more like a Formula 1 car than anything else and according to the video description, it revs to a ridiculous 11,300 rpm.

Road&Track think it is the coolest SLK on earth and we have to agree.