Manhart Performance Announce BMW M8, X5 M, X6 M and X7 Programs

German tuner, Manhart Performance is on a mission with some of the latest BMW M models.

First up is the Manhart MH8 800 and as you guessed this is based on the mighty BMW M8. As the name suggests, we are expecting the package to produce around 800 horsepower which should be good enough to hit 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat.

Then they turn their attention to the new X5 M and X6 M called MHX5 700 and MHX6 700 respectively. The two SUVs promise to break the 700 hp mark and to deliver even more impressive driving performance. With this performance improvement, the 100 km/h sprint should drop below 4 seconds.

X7 owners are not forgotten as you will see below and although no numbers or performance figures have been announced, you know you will get big gains and a lot more presence.