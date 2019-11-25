Over 200,000 Orders Already For Drastic Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla revealed the hugely controversial Cybertruck last week Friday and now Elon Musk is claiming that over 200,000 orders have been placed for the radical electric pick-up already.

The Cybertruck will go on sale in 2021 as a direct rival to the Ford F-150 with three different variants in the pipeline.

The Tesla Cybertruck is available to reserve for a $100 fully refundable deposit, which means there’s no guarantee all those reservations will eventually become firm sales. The rush to order has resulted in Tesla netting a cool $20 million in cash.

Three powertrain options will be offered with one, two or three electric motors. The single motor, rear-wheel-drive-only version is said to do 0 to 96 km/h (60 mph) in 6.5sec with a claimed range of 400 km (250 miles). This is said to cost from $39,900 before any taxes and incentives.

The middle of the range offering features dual-motors and all-wheel drive with a 0 to 96 km/h (60 mph) time of 4.5 sec and the ability to tow more than 4,500 kg. This is said to be priced at from $49,900 before incentives.

The range-topping car will make use of their latest tri-motor Plaid powertrain which will sprint to 96 km/h (60 mph) in a rapid 2.9 seconds. It has a claimed range of 800 km (500 miles) and will be priced from $69,900. Imagine rocking up to a drag strip in your pickup to smash the quarter-mile in just over 10 seconds and then go back home towing pretty much whatever you like with a 6,350 kg towing capacity.