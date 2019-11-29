NewsVideo

Replacing The Clutch On a Ferrari F50 Means Removing The Entire Rear

By Zero2Turbo

Mid-engine Ferrari’s from a few years ago are notoriously difficult to service and it seems like the F50 is the toughest character of the lot.

The folks over at Joe Macari recently took the time to share a time-lapse video and photos of an F50 receiving a clutch service and as you can see, it is not a quick and easy job.

Firstly you need to remove the entire rear of the car. Like, completely off. Bumper, wheels, suspension, exhaust, and all. The video shows two technicians detaching everything to get access to the transaxle. The rear section stays put, while the rest of the car is lifted up and away. Of course, once the car is separated, everything is wildly easy to access.

