Tuned Jeep Trackhawk Hits 100 km/h in 3.4 Seconds

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk leaves the factory with a whopping 707 hp (527 kW) from its mighty 6.2-litre supercharged V8 which is probably too much for most people.

The folks over at B&B Tuning in Germany clearly think it needs a little more grunt as they are now offering packages to pump up the super performance SUV.

The stage 2 kit will set you back €3,950 in Germany and what this will get you is an impressive 789 hp (588 kW). Yes, it’s not quite as bonkers as the Hennessey Performance 1,200 hp offering but it is good enough to get you to 100 km/h from standstill in a supercar matching 3.4 seconds.

Stage 1 is slightly cheaper at €1,498 which ups the output to 730 hp (544 kW).