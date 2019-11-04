Watch The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Run All The Way To 278 km/h

The new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is expected to arrive in South Africa early next year so until then we will have to rely on other videos and content from around the world.

The crew from AutoTopNL got their hands on a bright yellow example and did what they do best. Launch control all the way up to a top speed of 278 km/h which is actually 8 km/h faster than what AMG confirm is the limit.

The 2.0-litre unit called M139 produces an impressive 416 hp (310 kW) and 500 Nm in the ‘S’ which is enough to propel you to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. As you will see in the video, this claim is extremely accurate.

A well spec’d A 45 S will go for well above the R1 million mark and the order book is now open.