770 HP (571 kW) Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport Given Production Green Light

By Zero2Turbo

Last month we saw the Shelby Super Snake F-150 Concept truck revealed and for those who wished to own one can now celebrate as it is no longer a concept.

This monster truck will be available from Ford dealerships next year in the States but you will need to act fast as only 250 units will be produced.

“The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport was initially an R&D exercise to build a street-legal truck that could deliver blistering performance,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The reactions from enthusiasts, the media, and Shelby dealers were amazing. In fact, they petitioned us very hard to put it into production. Our team fast-tracked the development process and we’ll begin manufacturing the super trucks in Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2020.”

Under the massive hood sits Ford’s furious 5.0-litre V8 engine complete with forced induction to deliver a ridiculous 770 hp (571 kW). This will allow it to reach 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds.

Shelby South Africa confirmed it will be available here on special order but do not expect it to come cheap. In the states, you are looking at nearly $100,000.

