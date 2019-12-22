Abused Porsche 911 GT2 RS Abandoned In Chile

Seeing super and exotic cars abandoned in parking lots in the Middle East is nothing new but in a less wealthy country like Chile, this is rather rare.

Instagram user camil0uzii recently took to the platform to share some images of a Weissach-equipped Porsche 911 GT2 RS looking a lot worse for wear parked somewhere in Chile. Not only has it gathered so much dust it looks like an ancient barn find but the damage to the track-focused machine seems to suggest the driver simply could not handle all 700 horses.

Without more information, it is difficult to judge if this car will ever be brought back to life but we can assume at this stage that no one has plans to do this.

Even without knowing what happened during the crash, it is evident that it was a significant shunt as the airbag has deployed. Was it serious enough to injure the occupant(s) or worse? We do not know.