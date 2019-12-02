AC Schnitzer Gives BMW Z4M 40i Better Everything

Last week we saw the first-ever AC Schnitzer Toyota offering with the new Supra so it was only a matter of time until we saw something for its cousin, the BMW Z4 M40i.

The power kit for the Z4 M40i cranks the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six up to 394 hp (294 kW) and 600 Nm of torque. The tuner will also upgrade the less potent Z4 20i and Z4 30i.

Cosmetically, you can transform your convertible into something quite angry with a host of aero elements. These are said to improve downforce while giving your car a lot more presence.

Customers who only want a lowering kit can opt for a suspension spring set that brings the Z4 M40i closer to the ground by approximately 15 to 25 mm. A dropped ride needs to sit on some new shoes which are available in two designs: AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels in silver/anthracite or anthracite/silver and AC1 light alloy rims in BiColor or anthracite.