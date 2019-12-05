News

All-Wheel-Drive Plug-In Hybrid McLaren Will Hit 100 km/h in 2.5s

By Zero2Turbo
McLaren Elva Speedster

McLaren is hard at work on their next-generation supercar (and hypercar) and a new report from Car and Driver states that it will employ an all-wheel-drive system as well as electrification.

The all-wheel-drive model will use an electrically driven front axle to help it rocket off the line significantly quicker than the McLaren Senna aiming to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.3 seconds.

Related Posts

804 HP (600 kW) McLaren Elva Joins Ultimate Series Lineup

McLaren Senna LM Brings Senna GTR To The Road

The manufacturer will officially announce its next-generation platform and a hybrid powertrain in spring of 2020.

McLaren CEO, Mike Flewitt says the brand’s entire lineup will be hybridized within three to four years using a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

The company’s high-end cars are likely to stick to the twin-turbo V8 engine. However, other models will get a new V6 engine.

Don’t expect a battery-electric model anytime soon, though. Lithium-ion batteries are simply too heavy and solid-state batteries, while potentially a solution, are still years, if not decades away, from being ready on a performance versus cost basis.

Source Car and Driver
You might also like
News

804 HP (600 kW) McLaren Elva Joins Ultimate Series Lineup

News

McLaren Senna LM Brings Senna GTR To The Road

News

Is McLaren Readying To Attempt A Nurburgring Lap With Their Senna?

News

Ferrari 488 Pista Pips Mighty McLaren 720S at Anglesey Circuit

News

Unreleased McLaren 620R Spotted Testing In Matte Black

News

McLaren 620R Leaks As GT4-based Road Car

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us