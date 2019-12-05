All-Wheel-Drive Plug-In Hybrid McLaren Will Hit 100 km/h in 2.5s

McLaren Elva Speedster

McLaren is hard at work on their next-generation supercar (and hypercar) and a new report from Car and Driver states that it will employ an all-wheel-drive system as well as electrification.

The all-wheel-drive model will use an electrically driven front axle to help it rocket off the line significantly quicker than the McLaren Senna aiming to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.3 seconds.

The manufacturer will officially announce its next-generation platform and a hybrid powertrain in spring of 2020.

McLaren CEO, Mike Flewitt says the brand’s entire lineup will be hybridized within three to four years using a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

The company’s high-end cars are likely to stick to the twin-turbo V8 engine. However, other models will get a new V6 engine.

Don’t expect a battery-electric model anytime soon, though. Lithium-ion batteries are simply too heavy and solid-state batteries, while potentially a solution, are still years, if not decades away, from being ready on a performance versus cost basis.