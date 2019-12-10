Audi Refresh The RS 5 Coupé and RS 5 Sportback

The Audi RS Sport team has refined the RS 5 siblings sporting a “tauter exterior design”.

As you will notice, the Singleframe has become wider and flatter just like the bigger RS 6 and RS 7 and the wheel arches have become 40 mm wider giving the car a lot more presence.

Inside you will find RS sport seats covered with Alcantara and leather as standard or fine Nappa leather as an option. The RS design package with red or gray accents is available upon request. Control elements such as the steering wheel and selector lever as well as the knee pads are fitted with Alcantara covers with red or grey contrasting stitching.

The new RS 5 models make use of a new 10.1-inch MMI touch display and the shift paddles are made slightly larger for better enjoyment.

Powering the duo is the same 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 331 kW and 600 Nm of torque for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

In addition to the familiar comfort, auto, and dynamic modes, the Audi drive select dynamic handling system (standard) also offers the two new modes, RS1 and RS2. Once the driver has set the two modes to suit their personal preferences and stored them, they can be enabled directly via the “RS MODE” button on the steering wheel without having to operate the MMI touch response again. The system accesses important technical elements like the engine, transmission, damping, steering, dynamic steering, sport differential, and engine sound.

The refreshed models come with 19-inch wheels as standard with 20-inch wheels available in request. These can be finished in a new matte bronze colour while optional carbon fibre ceramic disks can be painted in grey, red, or blue.

“The revision of the RS 5 Coupé and RS 5 Sportback marks the successful conclusion of our 25th anniversary and the renewal of our model range,” says Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “Thanks to the standard permanent Quattro drive, they occupy a special position in their segment.”