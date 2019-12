The BMW M135i xDrive is being vigorously tested all around the world in as many ways as possible and now the folks from AutoTopNL put them head to head in an acceleration comparison.

According to Audi, the S3 should do 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and then hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h. That’s the same top speed as the M135i but 0.2 seconds faster to the benchmark 100 km/h.

The video does seem to confirm that the S3 is indeed a fraction faster but not by much.