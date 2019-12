Two weeks left of 2019 believe it or not.

Highlights for the week are; some stunning Porsches on a KZN run, green Lamborghini Huracán Performante, McLaren Mercedes SLR Roadster, Lexus LFA, Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary, two Porsche 911 GT3 Tourings and this epic Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.