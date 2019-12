The final week of the year! Thank you for an amazing year with some truly immense spots in the country. Have a great festive season and we will see you back in 2020…

Highlights for the week are; Ferrari 812 Superfast, Bentley Brooklands Coupé, Mansory Bugatti Veyron Viviere Edition, McLaren GT, Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz G63 6×6 AMG and the epic Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in Cape Town.