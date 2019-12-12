Factory Five F9R Concept Packs A Huge 9.8-Litre V12

Factory Five Racing showed up to SEMA this year to show off a new supercar to replace their GTM that has been around for quite some time now.

It is called the F9R and it packs a monstrous 9.8-litre V12 engine mounted at the front, with a stocky 750 hp (560 kW; 760 PS) and 949 Nm of torque on tap.

The company based out of Massachusetts has shared some images and a video with us to show off the angry new supercar and its full carbon body.

The supercar has been engineered to accommodate a variety of engines beyond the V12, including small-block Ford crate engines and modular Ford engines, along with the series of LS powertrains.