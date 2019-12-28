Hummer May Return As EV Brand

Hummer slowly died after General Motors’ bankruptcy proceedings, in 2010, after failing to find a suitable buyer.

Now according to a new report from Automobile Mag, General Motors are planning to bring back the hulky Hummer but this time as an all-electric SUV brand.

The report suggests that GM could launch a long-range SUV under the Hummer name which would almost certainly improve the public perception of the ‘gas-guzzling’ sins of the Hummer’s past.

The publication went as far as producing a pretty neat rendering of a possible Hummer EV and it actually looks quite good.

If you can see yourself purchasing a creation like this, you need to be a little bit patient as the electric truck platform GM is developing won’t go into production until 2021 at the earliest.