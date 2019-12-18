Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations Acquires Bowler

Jaguar Land Rovers Special Vehicle Operations team has acquired Bowler who specialises in off-road performance cars and competition cars for rally-raid events.

The company was bought for an undisclosed sum knowing that their experience and expertise would help the SVO team as it is a “fast-growing business that amplifies the key attributes of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles to create distinctive world-class products – including SV, Vehicle Personalisation and Classic”.

The likelihood is that the Bowler name will be used on Land Rover models as extreme, off-road variants.

“We think it’s a cool company that shows there’s a great deal you can do with Land Rovers,” commented JLR SVO boss Michael van der Sande.

In an official statement announcing the acquisition today, van der Sande said: “For almost 35 years the Bowler name has stood for innovation and success, with a reputation forged by its participation in the world’s toughest off-road motorsport competitions. It’s exciting that we’re now in a position to participate in and lead the Bowler brand’s future as part of Jaguar Land Rover.

“At Special Vehicle Operations we are all eager to start working with our new colleagues at Bowler. Adding the Bowler team’s skills and experience to those of SV, Vehicle Personalisation and Classic is a key step in our strategy to create an exciting and diverse portfolio of products and businesses within Special Vehicle Operations.

“Our immediate focus is on ensuring continuity of support for Bowler employees and customers during this transition to Jaguar Land Rover.”