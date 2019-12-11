Lewis Hamilton Checks Out Progress on Mercedes-AMG One and It Looks Fast

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG One is being dubbed the closest road-going car to a Formula One car ever made and although deliveries are only slated for 2021, Mr Lewis Hamilton popped in to see how the development was going on the hypercar.

Developing a car as advanced as this is very expensive and time-consuming so its no wonder they are already two years behind on schedule but the AMG crew promise it will be worth the wait.

“The sound is pretty much exactly the same as it is in the race car,” Hamilton pointed out. Video footage of the One going around a track hints it will take a turn like a race car, too.