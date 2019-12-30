News

McLaren Senna LM Arrives at UK Dealership

By Zero2Turbo

We thought McLaren were finished with the Senna when they unveiled the limited run of GTR’s but now we are due to see three Can-Am variants as well as 20 units of this, the Senna LM.

McLaren Glasgow in the UK has taken delivery of what seems to be the first Senna LM in the world and looks more aggressive than its standard counterpart. You should notice changes like cooling holes on the fender and a different set of wheels as well as LM badges all over the supercar.

Related Posts

McLaren Speedtail Is Now Fastest McLaren Ever After Hitting…

“Two Mods” Allow McLaren 720S To Hit 60 MPH In…

Sources say that it will have Senna GTR performance which probably means the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will produce the same 814 hp (607 kW).

It is quite odd that McLaren has not said anything about these creations so we will only be able to confirm the truth when the British automaker releases official details about the road-going version of the Senna GTR, which could be very soon.

You might also like
News

McLaren Speedtail Is Now Fastest McLaren Ever After Hitting 250 MPH During Testing

News

“Two Mods” Allow McLaren 720S To Hit 60 MPH In Just 1.8 Seconds

News

First Look At The Beautiful McLaren Elva Speedster

News

Ultra-Limited McLaren Senna Can-Am Revealed

News

Limited-Edition McLaren 620R Is A Road-Legal Race Car

News

All-Wheel-Drive Plug-In Hybrid McLaren Will Hit 100 km/h in 2.5s

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us